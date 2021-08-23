Advertisement

Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus

Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on...
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats have paraded outside Buckingham Palace as the Changing of the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap.

The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Soldiers from the Coldstream Guards marched from their London barracks to the home of Queen Elizabeth II to mount the guard, as scores of spectators watched and took photos.

A military band played tunes saluting British success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soldiers have maintained sentry duty outside royal residences during the pandemic, but the ceremonial changeover was not held.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire devastates Godfather's pizza in east Springfield.
Fire devastates Springfield, Mo. pizza restaurant
Hali J. Evans.
LOCATED SAFE: Springfield police say woman is safe after report of possible abduction
Sunshine & Wine Boutique in the Battlefield Mall sees a series of shop lifting.
Springfield boutique owner frustrated by recent series of thefts
Firefighters battle fire at RV.
Firefighters battle fire inside RV in Springfield, Mo.
Northern Arkansas woman found dead after standoff at her home

Latest News

U.S. regulators have given full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods
Carbon Monoxide
Man from St. Charles, Mo. dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Lake of the Ozarks
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods