City of Harrison, Ark. looking to amend trash bin ordinance

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison, Arkansas will read an amendment to the clean premises ordinance at a meeting Thursday night. The new ordinance addresses concerns with trash bins being left by the curb for extended periods of time.

”There’s been some issues with individuals in the city, they’ll take their bins out to the side of the street and leave them out there for quite a few days,” said Jeremy Sansing, of the Harrison Fire Department.

Sansing is in the Community Risk Reduction Division and works with several similar problems.

”When they’re left out by the curb they can easily fall over,” said Sansing. “Now you’ve got a traffic hazard. And it also can create an obstruction for residents backing out of driveways and so forth.”

The amendment requires bins be pulled back from the curb no later than noon the day after pickup. They could not be placed back out until noon the day prior to pickup.

“I think it’s something that needs to be done,” said one resident of North Maple Street. “Most of the folks aren’t bad about it, but I hit one just the other day that was hanging out in the road.”

The amendment has gone through several readings and has seen changes regarding the timeframe, residents are allowed to have bins by the road, in relation to their designated pickup day.

“I understand why the city wants it done, but it just seems like another way for rich folks to take money away from the people who need it most,” said a resident of North Cherry Street.”

If the new ordinance is approved, violators will typically be issued warnings on first offense. Then, if the problem is not addressed a citation would follow.

”We’ll write them a letter, or we can even post a written warning on the door. We’ll give them so much of a time frame to abide by the ordinance, and then if it keeps persistent, then we can issue a citation of summons to court, and let the judge decide if they’re gonna issue any fine penalty,” said Sansing.

The reading of the new trash bin amendment is set for this Thursday, August 26 at city hall. If approved, it could go into affect as soon as September.

