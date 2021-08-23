Advertisement

Cox Medical Center Branson holds 24-hour prayer square in an effort to unite the community

In a year that has caused a lot of division health leaders are asking people to show up and say a prayer for the entire community with the hopes people can come together during this challenging time.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - In a year causing a lot of division, health leaders are asking you to show up and say a prayer for the entire community.

Unity is a word many guests used to describe what they would like to see restored.

“I pray for the division that’s going on in our community right now, that’s going on in our nation,” guest Susan Flores said.

Carol Harris says we’ve all been impacted in some way from the pandemic. She used this outlet to pray for her son who has worked the front lines as a traveling COVID-19 nurse.

”He’s on the West Coast right now and COVID-19 hasn’t hit as hard the second time around as it has here in Branson, but there’s a lot of burnout among the staff,” Harris said.

Harris says she’s also praying for the health and safety of families who have been effected by the second wave of COVID-19.

”It seems like this time around I’ve known more people that have lost their lives, knowing more local people that have died from this,” Harris said.

Others say they are praying the Lord softens people’s hearts.

“Restore compassion and kindness and know that everyone is effected differently by these circumstances and to lean into the Lord for understanding,” Guest Michele Dean said.

Cox Medical Center Branson President William Mahoney says we need our resilience strengthened.

”There’s those that are for the vaccine, against the vaccine, pro-mask, anti-mask, we’re just trying to unify everyone and let them know we can disagree without being disagreeable,” William Mahoney said.

The prayer square will go until 10 a.m. August 24 and they ask people to come in groups of ten or less for social distancing.

