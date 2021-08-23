Advertisement

Dent County authorities arrest man for deadly shooting

Harley Lem Higgs, 25, of Salem faces charges for the death of David Woodall.
Harley Lem Higgs, 25, of Salem faces charges for the death of David Woodall.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The Dent County prosecutor filed a second-degree murder charge for a deadly shooting Friday night.

Harley Lem Higgs, 25, of Salem faces charges for the death of David Woodall.

Investigators responded to a home after a report of a shooting injuring Woodall. He later died from his injuries. Woodall’s girlfriend told investigators the two of them had an argument. Witnesses say Higgs, who happened to be inside the home, pointed a gun at Woodall. They say Higgs then fired a shot at Woodall.

Investigators say Higgs thought Woodall was going to come after him. Investigators say Higgs described Woodall as someone who, ‘yells and bullies everyone.’ Higgs said he made the decision to shoot after Woodall pushed another man in the home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire devastates Godfather's pizza in east Springfield.
Fire devastates Springfield, Mo. pizza restaurant
Hali J. Evans.
LOCATED SAFE: Springfield police say woman is safe after report of possible abduction
Firefighters battle fire at RV.
Firefighters battle fire inside RV in Springfield, Mo.
Sunshine & Wine Boutique in the Battlefield Mall sees a series of shop lifting.
Springfield boutique owner frustrated by recent series of thefts
Heat index in the triple digits
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat is back this week

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton (94) lines up against the New York Jets during...
Chiefs trim DE Charlton, OL Witzmann as roster cuts continue
MO VIP.
VACCINE LOTTERY: Deadline nears for next MO VIP drawing
Heat index in the triple digits
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat is back this week
CoxHealth emergency room nurses speak out about verbal, physical assault they face
CoxHealth begins mandating employee COVID-19 vaccinations