Dent County authorities arrest man for deadly shooting

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The Dent County prosecutor filed a second-degree murder charge for a deadly shooting Friday night.

Harley Lem Higgs, 25, of Salem faces charges for the death of David Woodall.

Investigators responded to a home after a report of a shooting injuring Woodall. He later died from his injuries. Woodall’s girlfriend told investigators the two of them had an argument. Witnesses say Higgs, who happened to be inside the home, pointed a gun at Woodall. They say Higgs then fired a shot at Woodall.

Investigators say Higgs thought Woodall was going to come after him. Investigators say Higgs described Woodall as someone who, ‘yells and bullies everyone.’ Higgs said he made the decision to shoot after Woodall pushed another man in the home.

