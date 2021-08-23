Firefighters battle fire at RV park in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire damaging an RV in Springfield Sunday night.
Firefighters responded to Hampton and Division around 7 p.m.
The fire tore through the front of the RV. The fire created a plume of smoke seen for miles.
KY3 News has a crew on the scene to learn anything about injuries or what started the fire.
