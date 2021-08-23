Advertisement

First Day of School Blues? Here’s how parents can help.

We’re working through the ways you can help your child through this moment in life.
By Paul Adler
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of kids in the Ozarks spent their first day at school today. And, without a doubt, some of them came home unhappy, stressed or anxious.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re working through the ways you can help your child through this moment in life. Clinical Psychologist Doctor Jennifer Baker says the first thing you want to do is show empathy for your child’s feelings. You might say something like this, “It sounds like you had a tough day.” Or, you might say, “I know how disappointing that is when you don’t get classes with your friends.” Maybe you say, “I’m so sorry your lunch hour didn’t go better.”

“The second thing you do is you say, what do you think you’re going to do? So, you’re sending that empowering message? Not that I’m going to rush in and fix it, I’m going to ask you, what do you think you’re going to do?” advised Dr. Baker. “There will probably be some whining, crying, whatever in there. And then you say, would you like some ideas?”

Dr. Baker says you don’t have to have all the ideas. But you throw out some ideas. And after every single idea, you stop and ask your child, “how do you think that’ll work?” Bottom line: show them you care and offer encouragement. But recognize they are smart and can figure this out.

If you’d like to hear other parenting advice from Dr. Baker, she has a podcast. You can find it here: https://www.gooddads.com/podcast

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire devastates Godfather's pizza in east Springfield.
Fire devastates Springfield, Mo. pizza restaurant
Hali J. Evans.
LOCATED SAFE: Springfield police say woman is safe after report of possible abduction
Firefighters battle fire at RV.
Firefighters battle fire inside RV in Springfield, Mo.
Sunshine & Wine Boutique in the Battlefield Mall sees a series of shop lifting.
Springfield boutique owner frustrated by recent series of thefts
Heat index in the triple digits
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory Much of the Week

Latest News

One of the trucks stolen from Springfield business
Trucks, tools among items stolen from Springfield business
Bad Day at School? The way parents can help.
Groups warn Missouri lawmakers limits on race education would include Holocaust
Harrison Trash Bin Ordinance
Harrison Trash Bin Ordinance