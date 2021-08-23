Greene County Sheriff’s Office looks for a missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a woman missing since Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Dawn Henderson, 70. A relative received text messages from Henderson Sunday morning. He missed a call from her at 11:46 a.m. A neighbor went to Henderson’s house and found the dogs loose outside, the back door open and a water faucet running. Henderson’s vehicle was still at the house.

Henderson is 5′6″, 150 lbs., brown hair and blue eyes. She has shoulder length hair and wears reading glasses. She has early onset of dementia.

If you have seen Henderson, call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (417) 868-4040.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.