Man shot in the leg during an argument in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Cherry Street east of National Avenue around 2:00 Monday morning.

Police say two men were arguing before the shooting. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Police say the shooter took off, they don’t believe he is a threat to the public.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.