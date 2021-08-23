Advertisement

Man shot in the leg during an argument in Springfield

Shooting on Cherry Street in Springfield
Shooting on Cherry Street in Springfield(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Cherry Street east of National Avenue around 2:00 Monday morning.

Police say two men were arguing before the shooting. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Police say the shooter took off, they don’t believe he is a threat to the public.

