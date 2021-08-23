Man from St. Charles, Mo. dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - One person died, four others suffered carbon monoxide exposure while boating at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a cabin cruiser at Tonka Springs Cove at 9:45 p.m. Saturday for a carbon monoxide leak.

The patrol says Steven Sutton, 66, of St. Charles was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others on the cruiser suffered non-life threatening injuries.

