Man from St. Charles, Mo. dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Lake of the Ozarks

Carbon Monoxide
Carbon Monoxide(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - One person died, four others suffered carbon monoxide exposure while boating at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a cabin cruiser at Tonka Springs Cove at 9:45 p.m. Saturday for a carbon monoxide leak.

The patrol says Steven Sutton, 66, of St. Charles was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others on the cruiser suffered non-life threatening injuries.

