Man from Warrensburg, Mo. drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

Source: Pixabay/stock image
Source: Pixabay/stock image
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man drowned after he slipped and fell off a boat dock Sunday night.

Divers recovered the body of Kegri Ilu, 32, of Warrensburg just before 3:00 Monday morning. The dock is located in Darby Hollow Cove at the 19.1 mile marker.

This is Troop F’s 4th drowning for the month of August and the 11th drowning of 2021.

