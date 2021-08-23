Man from Warrensburg, Mo. drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man drowned after he slipped and fell off a boat dock Sunday night.

Divers recovered the body of Kegri Ilu, 32, of Warrensburg just before 3:00 Monday morning. The dock is located in Darby Hollow Cove at the 19.1 mile marker.

This is Troop F’s 4th drowning for the month of August and the 11th drowning of 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.