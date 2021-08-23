Advertisement

Ozarks Technical Community College offers free breakfast to students on all campuses

-Ozarks Technical Community College will offer free breakfast to students on all six campuses starting this fall.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College will offer free breakfast to students on all six campuses starting this fall.

The college launched Eagle Breakfast in January 2021 to combat food insecurities that students may be facing. All students are eligible to receive a free breakfast and do not need to demonstrate need.

“We think breakfast is so important that we’re just giving it out,” said Vice-Chancellor of Student Affairs Dr. Joan Barrett.

Students choose from a variety of breakfast items and drinks to start the day.

“One approach to addressing some needs for students is meals and hunger. Students come to us from all facets of life, and sometimes securing a regular ongoing breakfast is difficult,” said Dr. Barrett.

The college found students participating in Eagle breakfast had higher mid-term and final grades and were more likely to complete their classes. After seeing the program’s success on the Springfield campus, the other campuses wanted to offer the program to their students.

“It feels amazing to be able to offer a breakfast option to any OTC Student that is interested,” said Dr. Barrett. “I am tickled that it’s not just Springfield that thinks it’s a good idea. There was adoption across the system. Everyone was on board.”

The pandemic forced the college to cancel a few campus events last year. OTC reallocated the money used for those events to fund Eagle Breakfast. This year, the college is using some of the reallocated money and C.A.R.E.S Act funds to provide students with free breakfast.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

