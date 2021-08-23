Advertisement

The Place: The world beneath at Smallin Civil War Cave

By Michael Gibson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Smallin Civil War Cave located near Ozark offers a special tour for cave enthusiasts. Taking visitors off-trail, this tour allows you the rare chance to hike and crawl your way through a living time capsule in one of Missouri’s most famous caves.

To schedule a tour call (417) 551-4545.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire devastates Godfather's pizza in east Springfield.
Fire devastates Springfield, Mo. pizza restaurant
Hali J. Evans.
LOCATED SAFE: Springfield police say woman is safe after report of possible abduction
Firefighters battle fire at RV.
Firefighters battle fire inside RV in Springfield, Mo.
Sunshine & Wine Boutique in the Battlefield Mall sees a series of shop lifting.
Springfield boutique owner frustrated by recent series of thefts
Heat index in the triple digits
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat is back this week

Latest News

KY3
The Place: Back to school manners for kids
KY3
The Place: Back to school manners for kids
KY3
The Place: The world beneath at Smallin Civil War Cave
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Health benefits of beef