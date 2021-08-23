Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. hosting vaccination clinics

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Jordan Valley Community Heath Center will host several COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Health leaders hope the clinics attract students. Nearly 24% of individuals ages 12-30 have been fully vaccinated, while more than 45% of all eligible Greene County residents have been fully vaccinated. Cases among those 12-30 represent more than a third of total cases so far in August.

Below is a list of opportunities for individuals to receive vaccine for the week of August 23-29:

Monday, August 23

  • Drury Back to School (SGCHD) – 935 N Summit Ave, Springfield from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Tuesday, August 24

  • Council of Churches (JVCHC) – 627 N Glenstone Ave from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • OTC Back to School (SGCHD)  1001 E Chestnut Expy, Springfield from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
  • White River Conference Center (SGCHD) – 600 W Sunshine, Springfield from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
  • Battlefield City Hall (JVCHC) --  5434 S Tower Dr, Battlefield from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Wednesday, August 25

  • Westside Health Department, appointment only (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic, Springfield from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+), third doses available for the immunocompromised
  • OTC Back to School (SGCHD)  1001 E Chestnut Expy, Springfield from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
  • Fire Station 1 (SGCHD) – 720 E Grand St, Springfield from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Thursday, August 26

  • Evangel University (SGCHD) – 1111 N Glenstone, Springfield from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12)
  • Council of Churches (JVCHC) – 627 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield from 10:00AM-12:00 p.m. Vaccine Offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • El Faro (SGCHD) – 644 S Eastgate Ave, Springfield from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Friday, August 27

  • Rare Breed (SGCHD) – 301 N Main, Springfield from 2-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), This event is for individuals ages 12-24 years old only
  • Third Dose Clinic at Westside Health Department, appointment only (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic, Springfield from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+), this clinic is for third doses for the immunocompromised only

Saturday, August 28

  • C-Street Farmer’s Marker (JVCHC) – 321 E Commercial St, Springfield from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Sunday, August 29

  • Turning Point Church (JVCHC) – 1722 N National Ave from 2-3:30 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

These opportunities are in addition to the recurring vaccination clinics at Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s Tampa Clinic at 440 E. Tampa. Jordan Valley is offering walk-in vaccinations for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment or walk-in through CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital Springfield.

A list of these events and additional opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling (417) 874-1211. Although pre-registration is not required for most clinics, individuals may make an appointment for a vaccine clinic at vaccine417.com.

