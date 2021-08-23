Texas County deputies arrest man wanted in stabbing

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County deputies arrested a man wanted for stabbing a family member in Raymondville.

Shadrach Ferguson faces charges of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. A judge ordered him jailed without bond.

Deputies responded Saturday to a home on Old Yukon Road for a report of a man stabbed by a family member. Witnesses identified Ferguson as the suspect. Deputies say the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

