Trucks, tools among items stolen from Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A local fencing company is counting up the losses after a weekend theft.

Thieves broke through two fences to get access to the property.

Just a few months ago, someone stole some catalytic converters from this business.

This time, it’s quite a bit more.

”The door’s busted off,” said James Hulsey, Owner of Chain Link Fence Co. “(I) found out two of our trucks were gone and they basically took welders and tools that you’d sell fast.”

Being in the fence business, he said he knows how easy it is to get through one.

And what you can do to try and prevent it.

“A pair of bolt cutters and these new battery saws, they spend $20,000 and they’re in in five minutes,” said Hulsey. “The point is, keep your premises clean so people can see your buildings and see the police and can see what’s going on at night, and put lights on them.”

The amount lost totals over $20,000, but more is lost as they wait for new equipment.

“We’re losing a good chunk of money by this stuff that’s being taken off, you have to replace,” Hulsey said.

And when asked what he would say to the people who stole his equipment?

“I’m 82-years-old and I don’t know what to say to people anymore,” began Hulsey. “I really don’t understand. Honestly, I think in the last two generations, we’ve spoiled our kids so rotten that, to not have to work, not have to take responsibility, it’s gotten out of hand. It’s come back to haunt us.”

Hulsey is understandably frustrated being hit by theft twice now in the past few months.

They’ll return to work in the coming days as replacement equipment arrives.

