ON YOUR SIDE: Ozarks sheriff explains how to post back-to-school pictures safely

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Back-to-school season is here and it means the back-to-school pictures are returning. These pictures can put you and your kids at risk if done improperly.

Sheriff Chris Degase of the Douglas County Sheriff’s office said too much information in pictures could harm you.

“There are people that are that specifically prey on on folks online,” said Sheriff Degase. “They’re looking for anything that they can use against them, whether it be particularly a kid’s name information, the classroom that they’re in, the school that they go to.”

Sheriff Degase said to be careful taking pictures around your home.

“If you’re taking pictures in and around your home, you need to be aware of what’s in those pictures, or you have things in the background of monetary value that you may not want everybody seeing,” said Sheriff Degase.

He also said to make your profiles private to limit who is actually seeing what you post. He says to be very general when posting online. And keep specifics out of it.

“Be very generic,” said Sheriff Degase. “I think putting information in there that’s too specific that gives people knowledge about your your children, you know, definitely puts them at risk.”

Authorities say revealing posts can be a haven for predators, scammers, and other people who may want to harm your family.

The Douglas County Sheriffs office encourages people to post back-to-school pictures, but to just be safe when doing so.

