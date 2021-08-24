Advertisement

Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is offering free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote, “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up.”

The UN Refugee Agency says that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence – bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoxHealth emergency room nurses speak out about verbal, physical assault they face
CoxHealth begins mandating employee COVID-19 vaccinations
Shooting on Cherry Street in Springfield
Man shot in the leg during an argument in Springfield
Dawn Henderson Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported missing
Carbon Monoxide
Man from St. Charles, Mo. dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Lake of the Ozarks
Source: Pixabay/stock image
Man from Warrensburg, Mo. drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
US troops surge evacuations out of Afghanistan
Slightly drier air will work into the Ozarks region today, with a heat index in the upper 90s...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Even hotter today
Another day of sweltering heat
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 grapples with Afghanistan, an afterthought not long ago