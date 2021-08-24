Advertisement

Arkansas says no ICU beds available for coronavirus patients

There were only eight reported open ICU beds across the state of Arkansas Monday. Placing...
There were only eight reported open ICU beds across the state of Arkansas Monday. Placing strain on hospitals to treat both COVID-19 patients and others that come in.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas does not have any intensive care unit beds available for COVID-19 patients as the state’s coronavirus cases continue to surge, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday.

Hutchinson said Tuesday marked the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began that no ICU beds were available for COVID-19 patients. Virus patients make up about half of the state’s ICU beds. The number of virus patients in ICUs and on ventilators reached a new high in the state on Monday.

“Everyone should know the strain this puts on our hospitals and the need to get our vaccinations and how critical our bed space is,” Hutchinson told reporters at a news conference.

Hutchinson said hospitals in the state were working to open more ICU beds for virus patients.

Arkansas ranks fifth in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoxHealth emergency room nurses speak out about verbal, physical assault they face
CoxHealth begins mandating employee COVID-19 vaccinations
Shooting on Cherry Street in Springfield
Man shot in the leg during an argument in Springfield
Dawn Henderson Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported missing
Carbon Monoxide
Man from St. Charles, Mo. dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Lake of the Ozarks
Source: Pixabay/stock image
Man from Warrensburg, Mo. drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Southeast Missouri seeing big uptick in COVID-19 cases
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
Missouri’s attorney general files class action lawsuit focused against school districts masking
COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under emergency use authorization,...
What to know as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA
Keeping kids healthy as school resumes.
Tips to help protect your child’s immune system as school starts up across the Ozarks