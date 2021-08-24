Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen voting on final reading of animal ordinance Tuesday night

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson aldermen could pass sweeping changes to the city’s animal ordinance impacting all pet owners in town.

If it passes, residents must license their dogs and cats and pay a licensing fee every year.

“That fee based system will be based on $10 a year annual or $10 for a three year for an altered pet,” Police Chief Jeff Matthews said.

Chief Matthews suggested tabling the proposal during the April 27 meeting. Alderman Clay Cooper agreed.

”I think the reason is to give time for the public to comment and give input,” Alderman Clay Cooper said.

Matthews says the ordinance would also limit how many dogs, cats and ferets a person can own.

”No more than six dogs, cats, or ferets and combination of those three and in a lodging establishment three any one of those combinations,” Matthews said.

The only exemption to the fee is for service dogs and senior citizens.

”But, they do have to register if this ordinance passes,” Matthews said.

The changes would also make it illegal to keep, possess, or harbor a “vicious dog” inside the city.

”All of those are behavior-based criteria, it’s not a breed-based, the courts do not look favorably on a breed based ordinance.”

There would also be changes to animal leashing protocols. The current ordinance says any animal has to be leashed.

”The proposed ordinance if passed tonight would be any animal that is off of the owners property would have to be leashed but only a dog not a cat,” Matthews said.

The hold time for stray animals would also be shortened.

”That’s a state mandated seven-days, the old ordinance is a 10-day, we’re aligning with the state,” said Chief Matthews.

The chief says there will be still be a chance for the community to share their thoughts at the meeting.

”People have the ability to talk directly to their alderman tonight,” said Chief Matthews.

These changes will go into effect following the August 24 meeting if approved. The only exception is annual licensing fees which will go into effect January 1, 2022.

