Advertisement

Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began...
Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and was waiting for a gate.(Source: Alaska Airlines, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The cell phone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off, the carrier said Tuesday.

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and was waiting for a gate.

The crew used fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking. Lane said crew members deployed the plane’s evacuation slides due to “hazy” conditions inside the cabin and that passengers slid down them to get out.

Passengers were taken by bus to the terminal and two received treatment at a hospital, Lane said. He had no details about their conditions.

There were 129 passengers and six crew on board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoxHealth emergency room nurses speak out about verbal, physical assault they face
CoxHealth begins mandating employee COVID-19 vaccinations
Shooting on Cherry Street in Springfield
Man shot in the leg during an argument in Springfield
Dawn Henderson Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported missing
Carbon Monoxide
Man from St. Charles, Mo. dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Lake of the Ozarks
Source: Pixabay/stock image
Man from Warrensburg, Mo. drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders can’t sway Biden to delay Afghanistan withdrawal
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
Taliban insist on airlift deadline amid new report of abuses
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
Missouri’s attorney general files class action lawsuit focused against school districts masking
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives briefing