Christian County authorities investigating incident south of Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating shots fired from an area south of Ozark.

Officers surrounded an area off of Elk Valley Road. Missouri Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Mike McClure says a man has been firing shots from a shed. Law enforcement asks you to avoid the area.

The Ozark School District reports it held buses from traveling in the area after school. School leaders notified parents.

