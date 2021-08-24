Advertisement

Christian County authorities investigating incident south of Ozark

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating shots fired from an area south of Ozark.

Officers surrounded an area off of Elk Valley Road. Missouri Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Mike McClure says a man has been firing shots from a shed. Law enforcement asks you to avoid the area.

The Ozark School District reports it held buses from traveling in the area after school. School leaders notified parents.

