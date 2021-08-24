COVID-19 protocol leads to cancelation of Week 1 Glendale vs. West Plains football game
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools announced the cancelation of this Friday’s game between Glendale and West Plains because of COVID-19 protocol.
The game was the season opener for both schools. COVID-19 protocol already claimed this Friday’s game between Salem and St. James.
