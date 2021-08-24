CoxHealth raises its minimum wage rate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth’s minimum wage will soon rise to $15.25 per hour.

In addition to greater compensation, this change carries a call to arms for the region. More employees are needed at CoxHealth to help meet the dramatic increase in demand for care, both spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic and in light of anticipated future growth throughout the region.

“We recognize health care can often mean long hours and difficult work, and that it is not for everyone,” says Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth. “But it is also a place where one can fulfill a higher calling, and have a sense of purpose and mission in service to humanity.”

This change represents the health system’s largest starting wage adjustment in its history, impacting 6,500 employees. Of this figure, 5,000 are entry level workers, and 1,500 are colleagues up the career ladder. In total, it represents a $25.5 million investment.

All CoxHealth employees who earn less than $15.25 per hour will automatically increase to the new rate. To help recognize skill and dedication to the organization, many others in similar ranges who are already making more than $15.25 will also receive raises.

“Our people are our most important asset, and we want to recognize them for the great, life-changing work they do every day, which has been especially pronounced over the past year and a half,” says Andy Hedgpeth, vice president of Human Resources at CoxHealth. “We hope that this increase, and the many people and departments it affects, shows our employees how much we value them.”

The increase will be effective in October 2021. Employees who are impacted by this adjustment will be notified in the coming days.

“CoxHealth has recently received national recognition as a ‘Best Employer’ in publications such as Forbes and Modern Healthcare, and we remain absolutely committed to attracting and retaining the very best talent,” says Edwards. “I believe we are so very fortunate to have a local, caring Board of Directors that believes the best investments we can make are in the people of this organization.”

To see current job openings at CoxHealth, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.