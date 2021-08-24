Advertisement

Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday.

“For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, guests must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to sailing. A second test will be administered before boarding the ship.

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States and go against a Florida state law that bars companies from requiring vaccination proof from patrons.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked Florida from enforcing the law.

At the time, the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoxHealth emergency room nurses speak out about verbal, physical assault they face
CoxHealth begins mandating employee COVID-19 vaccinations
Shooting on Cherry Street in Springfield
Man shot in the leg during an argument in Springfield
Dawn Henderson Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported missing
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,750+ new cases; Arkansas 2,200+ cases
Carbon Monoxide
Man from St. Charles, Mo. dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism
Barry-Lawrence Regional Library breaks ground for new Monett facility
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting an RBI single during the first...
Yadier Molina agrees to 2022 contract with Cardinals
On Monday night the Springfield City Council voted to spend $6 million to purchase the...
City of Springfield now owner of the Fieldhouse basketball-volleyball training facility