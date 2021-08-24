Endangered Person Advisory issued for a man missing for 9 days in Osage Beach, Mo.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -

The police department is looking for Randel McDonough, Jr., 36. He was last seen on August 15 when he was dropped off at the Hy-Vee in Osage Beach.

An endangered person advisory has been issued for McDonough who has several mental health issues according to the police department.

McDonough is 5′9″, 160 lbs., blonde hair, blue eyes, fair complexion, a beard and a tattoo on his left arm.

If you have seen McDonough call 911 or Osage Beach Police at 573-302-2010.

