Family says they’re being evicted after asking landlord to repair their Branson West home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson West family says they are in danger our losing their rental home after they asked their landlord to remove mold from their ceiling.

Gabrielle Withey says she is working with state officials to get this resolved but fears it may not be enough to keep a roof over her family’s head.

“I would like to have a safe home for my kids to be in,” she said.

Gabrielle Withey says a roof repair company is to blame for their leaky roof.

She said, “They sat some shingles on the roof. They put them on the ‘A’ frame because there’s a big peak. It made a hole basically in the board up there and it started leaking through.”

The Witheys say that after they alerted their landlord crews with the home owners association tried to address the problem.

“They tried to clean some of the boards with bleach water,” explained David Withey.

But they say it did little to fix the problem.

The couple elevated their concerns to state authorities.

“I was instructed by the attorney general’s office and the landlord tenant laws. It says you have the right to repair and deduct. We did that in July for the mold inspection company to come out and do the air samples. We wrote the landlord a letter letting him know that’s what we were going to do. He never replied so I went ahead and had it done. We gave him half of the rent that month,” says Gabrielle Withey.

She says she’s worried about her family’s health.

“It’s been hard honestly. I have breathing problems. I have asthma. With the mold spores it’s been harder for me to breathe even in the home. With the kids I’m sure it’s been hard on them too, breathing because it does damage your lungs,” she said.

The Witheys say they’re out of options so they filed a complaint with the attorney general’s office. They’re currently working with a representative to get the problem resolved.

But they’re now facing eviction.

“That smear on our report. We’ve never had an eviction or anything up until now. We don’t really know what to do,” said David Withey.

They’re hoping the attorney general’s office will intervene.

They also say they want their landlord will reconsider his position.

Gabrielle Withey said, “Actually look into the issue instead of just blowing it off. "

“Don’t kick people out because it’s a $9000 repair and you refuse to do it,” said David Withey.

Our calls to the property management company have not be returned.

