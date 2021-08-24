FDA approval encourages many in the Ozarks on the fence to get COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Greene County Health Department says it is hopeful the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine encourages those on the fence to consider it.

For some at a back-to-school vaccine clinic Tuesday at OTC, the approval certainly helped.

“I think I had an internal battle for at least a month before I got it,” Kristen Sullivan says.

Sullivan received the Pfizer vaccine during Tuesday’s clinic. Sullivan says the FDA approval and increased testing was one of the reasons. She was one of the 30 people who showed up to the clinic at OTC, hosted in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Katie Towns, the director of the health department, says they will be hosting more clinics after Monday’s approval.

“If your gut tells you to get it, get it,” Sullivan says. “Don’t necessarily listen to what other people are trying to tell you don’t get it for this this this and this, do what’s best for you.”

