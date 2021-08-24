Advertisement

Firefighters travel through Springfield, honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group of firefighters traveled through the Ozarks on a cross country ride to raise money for the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

The 15 firefighters rode through Springfield Monday evening. They started their journey in Los Angeles. Along the way, they’re stopping at 9/11 memorials.

They will arrive in New York City September 9.

