Firefighters travel through Springfield, honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group of firefighters traveled through the Ozarks on a cross country ride to raise money for the victims of the 9/11 attacks.
The 15 firefighters rode through Springfield Monday evening. They started their journey in Los Angeles. Along the way, they’re stopping at 9/11 memorials.
They will arrive in New York City September 9.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.