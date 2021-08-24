Advertisement

Giuliani associate to change plea in campaign finance case

Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday.
Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who helped Rudy Giuliani try to unearth damaging information about President Joe Biden in Ukraine is expected to plead guilty in a case alleging illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians.

Igor Fruman was charged in 2019 with arranging illegal donations while trying to get Americans interested in investigating Biden’s son in Ukraine.

A court filing Monday said a hearing had been scheduled Wednesday for Fruman to change his plea in the case. He’d previously pleaded not guilty.

His attorney and spokespeople for the U.S. attorney in Manhattan didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoxHealth emergency room nurses speak out about verbal, physical assault they face
CoxHealth begins mandating employee COVID-19 vaccinations
Shooting on Cherry Street in Springfield
Man shot in the leg during an argument in Springfield
Dawn Henderson Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported missing
Carbon Monoxide
Man from St. Charles, Mo. dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Lake of the Ozarks
Source: Pixabay/stock image
Man from Warrensburg, Mo. drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Southeast Missouri seeing big uptick in COVID-19 cases
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks on Afghanistan evacuations
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House to vote on bill bolstering landmark voting law
Police investigate crash in south Springfield.
Police investigate multiple-vehicle crash in south Springfield
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Crews scour creek, debris for survivors in Tennessee floods