GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: HealthTran aims at getting patients to appointments

PRESTON, Mo. (KY3) - HealthTran is a program through Missouri Rural Health Association that is aiming at getting patients to their appointments.

People like Bill Arnold are the lifeline of HealthTran. He is saving lives by just getting behind the wheel.

Arnold is a driver for HealthTran.

“They asked me out of the blue because they heard somewhere that I drove,” said Arnold.

Missouri Rural Health Association looks at different healthcare needs in rural parts of the state.

“Our mission is to safeguard and improve the lives and health of rural Missourians,” said Mary Van Dyne.

One of the things that can be hard for rural Missourians is transportation to medical appointments.

“What we are known for the most is our ability to do what we call mobility management. It is taking a look at what resources are in the community and seeing where we can help,” said Van Dyne.

HealthTran is a program that picks up people and takes them to their appointments at no cost to the patient. For Arnold, he likes being able to get out of the house and work.

The drivers do get paid for their time. The money actually comes from the members, not the patients. Missouri Rural Health Association told me they are always looking for more drivers.

“We would like to see a big growth, the demand is going up and up,” said Mary Gordan with Missouri Rural Health Association.

If you would like to volunteer, go to the Missouri Rural Health Association website.

