Advertisement

Missouri man drowns in Lake Michigan after saving 2 boys

Choppy waters in Lake Michigan led to the death of a Missouri man who rescued two boys in...
Choppy waters in Lake Michigan led to the death of a Missouri man who rescued two boys in distress.(Source: Colby Lysne/Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Missouri man who died after rescuing two young relatives from the choppy waters of Lake Michigan is the fourth person to drown in the lake this summer in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Racine.

Racine County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the man who drowned Sunday as 40-year-old Thomas Walker, though they didn’t say where in Missouri he lived.

Authorities say Walker went into the lake at North Beach to rescue the boys. The children made it out of the water, but Walker did not.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous swimming conditions that day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoxHealth emergency room nurses speak out about verbal, physical assault they face
CoxHealth begins mandating employee COVID-19 vaccinations
Shooting on Cherry Street in Springfield
Man shot in the leg during an argument in Springfield
Dawn Henderson Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported missing
Carbon Monoxide
Man from St. Charles, Mo. dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Lake of the Ozarks
Source: Pixabay/stock image
Man from Warrensburg, Mo. drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders can’t sway Biden to delay Afghanistan withdrawal
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
Taliban insist on airlift deadline amid new report of abuses
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
Missouri’s attorney general files class action lawsuit focused against school districts masking
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives briefing