Missouri’s attorney general files class action lawsuit focused against school districts masking

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class action lawsuit against districts forcing a mask mandate inside schools.

He filed the lawsuit in Columbia, naming only that public school district and its school board and superintendent. Several schools in the Ozarks issued mask mandates, including Springfield Public Schools.

“Forcing schoolchildren to mask all day in school flies in the face of science, especially given children’s low risk of severe illness and death and their low risk of transmission,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Additionally, forcing schoolchildren to mask all day could hinder critical development by eliminating facial cues and expressions. We filed this suit today because we fundamentally don’t believe in forced masking, rather that parents and families should have the power to make decisions on masks, based on science and facts. I am committed to fighting back against this kind of government overreach. Americans are free people, not subjects.”

In the brief, the attorney general argues the imposition of a mask mandate on schoolchildren is arbitrary and capricious and unlawful. The lawsuit argues children are at an extremely low risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, children are at a low risk for spreading COVID-19, masks fail to provide adequate protection against COVID-19 in children, and masks are detrimental to the development of young children.

The lawsuit also notes the Columbia school districts continue to impose a mask mandate despite the Columbia City Council’s rejection of a citywide mask mandate.

Read the full complaint here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2021-08-24---columbia-schools-petition-file-ready.pdf?sfvrsn=b365e116_2

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.