OZARKS HEAT: How soaring temperatures impact our tires

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The hot weather may take a toll on your tires too.

The heat combined with multiple other issues may lead a tire to break down. Owner Doug Smart of Smart Buy Tire in Springfield says days driving on a tire under-inflated in the heat may cause it to come apart. He says over-inflation is also hard on the tire and it too may wear abnormally.

Your tires will expand with heat. He says most vehicles recommend about 35 pounds of pressure in the tires. Air pressure can expand in the heat by a few pounds.

Smart say it is also important to consider is the age of your tire. He says if you look for the letters DOT on your tire and find the four numbers at the end, it will tell you what week and year your tires were made. Smart says since tires are a petroleum product, they contain oils that bleed out over time and dry up. He says most are made to last about five years from the date they were manufactured.

“They start dry rotting and start cracking,” says Smart. “So belts move inside. And it creates an issue to where it increases the issue of a blowout.”

Smart says his shop and many others have a hard time getting tires. If you’re in the market for new tires, you may want to call around and check on your options.

The heat is also hard on other parts of your vehicle, like your battery and air conditioner, and you’ll want to keep a close eye on your coolant level.

