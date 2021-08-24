Police investigate multiple-vehicle crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist and a driver suffered injuries after a multiple-car crash in south Springfield Tuesday.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling on South Glenstone. A driver in a car traveling southbound attempted to turn, but did not see the motorcyclist. The car then rolled and hit a parked car.

Police do not consider the motorcyclist’s and the driver of the car’s injuries life-threatening.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.