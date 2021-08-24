Advertisement

Police investigate multiple-vehicle crash in south Springfield

Police investigate crash in south Springfield.
Police investigate crash in south Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist and a driver suffered injuries after a multiple-car crash in south Springfield Tuesday.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling on South Glenstone. A driver in a car traveling southbound attempted to turn, but did not see the motorcyclist. The car then rolled and hit a parked car.

Police do not consider the motorcyclist’s and the driver of the car’s injuries life-threatening.

