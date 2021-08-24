Advertisement

Pulaski County, Mo. deputies arrest suspects in shooting incident in Waynesville

Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County, Mo. deputies arrested multiple people for a shooting incident in Waynesville Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded around 11:30 a.m. to the 24000 block of Saffron Drive after receiving a report of an active shooter. It turned out not to be that.

Investigators say no one was hit by gunfire. Deputies shortly arrested the suspects. During the investigation, officials placed the MOCA Head Start building on lockdown.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench says the case remains under investigation.

