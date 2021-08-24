Restaurants, among many businesses in Springfield area lack workers as schools reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many job sectors are seeing a shortage of workers, especially restaurants.

Some restaurants have had to cut back hours, or even close dining rooms, due to several factors. One is lack of truck drivers or supplies. Another is a lack of people to staff their establishments.

“We know what to expect on some levels because we’ve been dealing with this disease and its effects for a considerable time, right,” said Director of Workforce Development for the city of Springfield Sally Payne. “But 2021 brings new challenges.”

Among those challenges is staffing businesses. Chick-Fil-A posted on Facebook it is temporarily closing the dining room at its location on South Glenstone due to less staff.

Some places are seeking students. Others are looking for anyone. With school starting back up, some students left the work force. But in some cases, the parents may have to adjust their ability to work too.

“And it’s a little early to tell since school just started basically in the area yesterday, but we have already seen some parents having to make those decisions,” said Payne. “Do I virtual learn my child, do I send them back?”

Virtual learning would take up time they could otherwise use to work.

While back to school has made an impact on available employees, so too has a big number of people who have recently left the workforce.

“COVID caused about a million more baby boomers to retire earlier than normal,” said Payne. “And you know the problem is, are the Gen X-ers and millennials big enough generations to fill those positions?”

And that question remains unanswered at this point.

“We can prepare for some things,” Payne began. “But we still are navigating a lot of unknowns.”

