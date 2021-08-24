Springfield City Council approves purchase of Fieldhouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council approved the purchase of the Fieldhouse at Monday night’s meeting.

The city will pay $6 million for the. facility near Kansas Expressway & James River Freeway. The 46,000 square foot facility features courts for basketball and volleyball.

The park board will run the facility. The money will come from bonds and carryover funds from previous fiscal years.

