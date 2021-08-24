Advertisement

Springfield City Council approves purchase of Fieldhouse

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council approved the purchase of the Fieldhouse at Monday night’s meeting.

The city will pay $6 million for the. facility near Kansas Expressway & James River Freeway. The 46,000 square foot facility features courts for basketball and volleyball.

The park board will run the facility. The money will come from bonds and carryover funds from previous fiscal years.

