Traffic stop leads to large drug bust at Lake of the Ozarks

Courtesy: Osage Beach Police Dept.
Courtesy: Osage Beach Police Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Officers say a traffic stop led to a large drug bust at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Officers arrested Nickolas Lombardo. He faces charges including drug trafficking and possession.

Investigators pulled Lombardo over on August 20 for a traffic violation. Officers located marijuana inside the vehicle during a search of the car. When Officers searched Lombardo, they found he had hidden a bag containing what is believed to be fentanyl capsules inside of his pants.

Further investigation led to Lombardo giving consent to search his room at a hotel. Officers recovered more drugs and paraphernalia. They seized 251 capsules containing fentanyl weighing 29 grams, 340 grams of marijuana, digital scales, empty capsules and a gun.

Investigators say this was a collaborative effort between several agencies, including Lake Ozark Police Department, Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

