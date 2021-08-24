Advertisement

Yadier Molina agrees to 2022 contract with Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting an RBI single during the first...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina is staying with the St. Louis Cardinals, agreeing to a one-year contract that covers what could be his final season in 2022.

St. Louis announced the deal with its longtime catcher on Tuesday. Molina, 39, broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2004 and never left. The 10-time All-Star helped the team win the World Series in 2006 and 2011.

“We are pleased to announce that Yadi has agreed to cement his career legacy with the Cardinals for a final season in 2022,” said John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations for the Cardinals. “His experience, leadership, work ethic and winning desire are all part of what we value as an organization.”

Molina’s 2,080 career games behind the plate are the most for any catcher with just one team. He is a nine-time Gold Glove winner.

Molina was selected by St. Louis in the fourth round of the 2000 amateur draft. The Bayamon, Puerto Rico, native is a .280 career hitter with 168 homers and 983 RBIs heading into Tuesday night’s game against Detroit.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

