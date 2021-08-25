Andy’s opens new location in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Talk about perfect timing! Andy’s opened its newest location in Republic on Wednesday.

You can find it on U.S. 60 and Hamilton, next to the Lowe’s.

The Republic location becomes the 101st franchise overall. Andy’s opened its 100th franchise earlier this week in the Kansas City area. Andy’s serves its frozen custard in several states besides Missouri and Arkansas, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.