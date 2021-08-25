Advertisement

Andy's opens new location in Republic, Mo.

Andy's opens in Republic, Mo.
Andy's opens in Republic, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Talk about perfect timing! Andy’s opened its newest location in Republic on Wednesday.

You can find it on U.S. 60 and Hamilton, next to the Lowe’s.

The Republic location becomes the 101st franchise overall. Andy’s opened its 100th franchise earlier this week in the Kansas City area. Andy’s serves its frozen custard in several states besides Missouri and Arkansas, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

