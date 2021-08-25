Christian County man describes how he got caught in middle of shootout with deputies

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors released a Christian County deputy hit by gunfire during a standoff south of Ozark Tuesday.

The standoff happened off of Elk Valley Road around 3 p.m. A Christian County deputy thought the man was stealing a car and began following him. The man then took off on foot, barricading himself inside a nearby shed. After officers surrounded it, investigators say he fired several shots, one hitting the deputy. After a few hours, the man walked out of the shed surrendering to officers.

Merl Essick owned the shed. He says the man approached him in his yard while mowing. Essick says the man had asked him for a ride to Arkansas, saying someone wanting to kill his kids. The suspect tried to get him to go into his shed. He believes he would have been taken hostage.

“When I got over here by the door, that’s when I seen he had a pistol in his hand, so I just broke and run down the driveway, and he went to shooting at me,” said Essick. “And a cop car pulled in, and I got behind it. And he hit that cop car four or five times. And he just barricaded it up. I think they found 88 spent shell casings in there that he shot.”

Essick says the man had at least two guns. The man ended up hiding out in Essick’s shed, firing dozens of rounds through the windows and walls at officers. He says his shed has broken windows, bullet holes through the tin, and the inside is ransacked. He had a full bar inside with a pool table and lots of memorabilia collected over the years. It’s a place he’s taken pride in and invited family and friends.

A fire also started on the property during the standoff.

