Christian County prosecutor charges man for shootout injuring deputy

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor charged a man with multiple crimes following a shootout with law enforcement near Ozark.

Jensen Faught faces charges including armed criminal action, burglary and property damage for the incident Tuesday afternoon.

A bullet struck a Christian County deputy in the neck. Doctors released the deputy Tuesday night after receiving medical care.

The incident started after a Christian County deputy thought the Faught was stealing a car. He followed him to Elk Valley Road. The man then took off on foot. He barricaded himself inside a nearby shed. After officers surrounded the shed, investigators say he fired several shots. One of the bullets hit the deputy. He later surrendered by laying a gun to the ground.

The owner of the shed says Faught confronted him. The shootout then began as the owner took off. He says Faught damaged several collectibles inside his shed.

