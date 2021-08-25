Advertisement

Christian County prosecutor charges man for shootout injuring deputy

Jensen Faught faces charges including armed criminal action, burglary and property damage for...
Jensen Faught faces charges including armed criminal action, burglary and property damage for the incident Tuesday afternoon.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor charged a man with multiple crimes following a shootout with law enforcement near Ozark.

Jensen Faught faces charges including armed criminal action, burglary and property damage for the incident Tuesday afternoon.

A bullet struck a Christian County deputy in the neck. Doctors released the deputy Tuesday night after receiving medical care.

The incident started after a Christian County deputy thought the Faught was stealing a car. He followed him to Elk Valley Road. The man then took off on foot. He barricaded himself inside a nearby shed. After officers surrounded the shed, investigators say he fired several shots. One of the bullets hit the deputy. He later surrendered by laying a gun to the ground.

The owner of the shed says Faught confronted him. The shootout then began as the owner took off. He says Faught damaged several collectibles inside his shed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
Christian County deputy injured by gunshot during incident south of Ozark, Mo.
Shots fired suspect surrenders in Christian County; deputy hit by gunfire
Courtesy: Osage Beach Police Dept.
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust at Lake of the Ozarks
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
Missouri’s attorney general files class action lawsuit focused against school districts masking
Addison Walker Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
FOUND SAFE: Police locate teenager reported missing from Springfield

Latest News

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the Kansas Expressway exit.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple-car crash closes westbound James River Freeway Wednesday afternoon
Educators call it a downward trend.
On Your Side Investigation: Fewer students applying for financial aid
Feds indict owner of Ozarks restaurants, his managers for hiring undocumented workers
This senior Min Pin has been lost for two months
Leigh’s Lost and Found: senior Min Pin with health issues needs to be found soon