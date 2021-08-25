Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused car thief

Detectives say Rob Austin Voelker could also be involved in Greene County burglaries, assaults and property damage.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Rob Austin Voelker, 28
Rob Austin Voelker, 28(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Rob Austin Voelker. He’s charged in Greene County with car theft and possession of a controlled substance. Voelker is 28-years-old. He’s 6′00″ tall, weighs 155 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Springfield police say Voelker could be involved in burglaries, assaults, property damage, car thefts and drug crimes. He’s known to frequent the Springfield, Rogersville, and Greene County areas. If you’ve seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Voelker’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
