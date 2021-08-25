Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teen from Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The police department is looking for Addison Walker, 13, of Springfield. Walker was last seen Tuesday night at her home on West Battlefield.

Walker is 5 feet 2 inches, 197 pounds, pink and brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing an AC/DC t-shirt and camouflage sweat pants.

Walker takes medication for anxiety and depression.

Call 911 or Springfield Police at 417-862-7911 if you have seen Walker.

