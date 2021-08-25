Ex-school resource officer at School of the Osage School District charged in sex crimes investigation

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A former school resource officer faces charges of sexual contact with a student and furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

The case against Jenna Jackson, of Osage Beach, dates back to January.

Investigators say Jackson attended parties with students and participated in a sexual relationship with a student at School of the Osage High School. The student graduated last school year.

The investigation started in January when a student notified the school. The school then notified the Osage Beach Police Department. Police Chief Todd Davis notified the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Investigators interviewed multiple students. Investigators say the students said they would communicate with Jackson through Snapchat and cell phone text messaging. Some students also said they had seen nude photographs of Jackson. Investigators say Jackson was engaged and concealing the relationship from her fiancé.

Police interviewed Jackson in February. She originally denied having any relationship with the student. Investigators say she later admitted to sending the nude photograph to the student and she went to the student’s home in Linn Creek while the parents were away. She admitted to kissing him.

Investigators say a polygraph showed Jackson was being deceitful when discussing the questions specific to the sexual relationship with the student.

KY3 reached out to Osage Beach Police Department who said they are currently not releasing any statement. Osage Beach Police Department did confirm to KY3 Jenna Jackson is currently not employed with the police department.

