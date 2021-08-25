FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Counting down the days until the next cold front

It should come as no surprise by this point, but we are hot and humid again. Temperatures will top out around the mid-90s with a heat index value between 100-107.

90s again for the highs today (KYTV)

Sunshine can be expected for most today. There is a complex of storms in northern Missouri that will track east. This won’t be a big rainmaker for the Ozarks, if anything, our northern counties along hwy-54 may experience an isolated shower. I wouldn’t bet on this bringing relief.

Isolated showers for areas up north today and into tonight. (KYTV)

Tonight’s lows will reach the 70s under clear skies. A heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday for Missouri. Temperatures will sit hot and humid tomorrow with the upper-level ridge remaining strong overhead.

Heat index well into the triple digits today (KYTV)

Eventually, as we head into the weekend, we’ll see a shift of the upper-level ridge. A trough of low pressure will move east and this may bring better chances for rain, the better news about this is we’ll also have a cold front move through. The front will help knock temperatures back into the 80s. Nice change!

The tropics are starting to pick up as well. Invest-99 is the area of note and it is expected to strengthen as it passes over the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico. Too far out to pinpoint the track, but there are possible impacts to land over the weekend. With the upper-level flow pattern moving the system north, we may see a chance for rain from this by the middle of next week. Check back because this is a long way out.