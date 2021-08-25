Advertisement

First responders warn about carbon monoxide poisoning after incident at Lake of the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - First responders are warning you to check detectors for carbon monoxide. It can happen in your home, but also on a boat or an RV.

“When we arrived, we found that we had a total of five patients down inside the bow of this boat,” said Chief Scott Frandsen with Mid-County Fire Protection District.

Carbon monoxide poisoning on a boat is rare, but it can happen.

”We have had them on the lake. I’ve probably had three or four in the last couple of years that I’m aware of. This one by far was one of the more serious obviously with the death and then a serious injury and then a couple of moderate injuries out of the deal,” said Chief Frandsen.

This time one man died, and several were hospitalized, including some first responders who are now doing better.

”They went in with self-contained breathing apparatus, which would have protected them. However, because of the very tight quarters, we had to get the people out in a hurry and they and the tanks kept snagging on parts of the boat. So they took their self-contained breathing apparatus off for just a moment to get the people out onto the deck into fresh air, and in just that short period of time. They both started having the symptoms of dizziness, lightheadedness, things like that,” said Frandsen.

”You can’t smell it, you can’t taste it, you don’t know it’s there,” said Chief Frandsen. “And then all of a sudden, you know, it’ll hit you.”

Exposures to it are more common at home.

There are ways to protect yourself.

”So obviously, the first thing we tell everyone to do is to make sure that your systems are completely checked by a professional, make sure that you don’t have any exhaust leaks, that all the connections are tight, things like that,” said Chief Frandsen.

You should also get your carbon monoxide detectors checked regularly and replace the batteries when needed.

