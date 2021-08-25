Leigh’s Lost and Found: senior Min Pin with health issues needs to be found soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, the search for a senior Miniature Pinscher with a medical condition.

Zoe has been missing since July 2nd, so almost two months now. The good news, there have been numerous sightings of her. But the bad news is, no one can get close enough to grab her.

“She followed me outside the door, somebody set off fireworks, right by the apartment and she took off.”

Zoe’s owner Michelle Arnold has only lived here at the Golden Pond Apartments off Scenic for two months.

“I just moved here from California and she does not know this area at all.”

She’s had Zoe since she was a puppy. Now she’s 13 and has some health issues.

“She’s 13 years old and she does have stomach problems so she does take special food, so I’m wondering how she’s doing living out there because she’s been brought up as a Miss Priss.”

Michelle believes Zoe is still alive and on the run. She’s had her on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page since the night she disappeared and she’s received numerous tips since then.

Michlle says, “that night, we found out she had crossed Republic and went over by the old Family Video store, so I was searching there for the longest time. Then someone told me they saw her on Farm Road 182, and so I followed tracking her that way, talking to everyone walking their dogs. I’ve been hanging up thousands of fliers.”

The last sighting Michelle got is a little worrisome, since it’s pretty far from her home.

“I had someone tell me they saw her on Hutchinson heading toward Dickerson and that’s way north, so she’s taken a different path.”

Despite those sightings, no one can catch her since she’s leery of strangers and just runs. Michelle is offering a reward.

“I’d give anything in the world for her, I mean literally I’d give everything in my bank account if someone brought her to me.”

And has a message for anyone who sees her little girl.

“If somebody can just call me, I will head down there as soon as possible. We’ve been through everything together. It’s just been me and her. So yeah, it’s hard, really hard.”

If you see Zoe, don’t approach her. Please send in any tips to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

