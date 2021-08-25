Missouri Water Patrol reports increase in drownings in Troop D this year

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Water Patrol says more have drowned this summer statewide and in southwest Missouri compared to recent years.

Sergeant Mike McClure says there have been 16 drownings in 2021 in Troop D. In 2020, there were seven. One mom says her family stays safe by making sure there is always at least one person watching the kids by the water.

“Especially if we’re swimming with a lot of friends and were talking with people, there is always one person, that is like I’m gonna go talk, so you have your eyes on them,” Natalie Martens said.

Natalie Martens says swim lessons are a must for her family.

”Starting early and even getting them used to water and having that confidence is definitely a priority,” Martens said.

Highway Patrol Sgt. McClure says he thinks the number of drownings are increasing because people are seeking more outdoor activities.

”With the hot weather and what we’ve experienced in the last few weeks more people are gravitating towards water ways,” Sgt. Mike McClure said.

McClure says If you’re on a boat wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

”It’s not comfortable we understand that but it is a life saving device,” McClure said.

The second most important thing you can do is to swim with a buddy.

”At the very least telling someone where you are at,” said Sgt. McClure.

He says they’re trying to figure out what happened to many drowning victims statewide because they were swimming alone.

”It goes back to understanding within your group and with yourself what your capabilities are,” McClure said.

Often times swimmers don’t understand their limitations.

”They either fatigue, cramp up, whatever the case may be before they get there on their return swim back and that’s when they find themselves in trouble,” said McClure.

Wendy Heathman says there are three things they keep in mind for their young swimmer.

”Sunscreen, arm floaties, and we make sure there is a life jacket available,” Wendy Heathman said.

She says their kid has not taken swim lessons yet.

”We know he’s not a strong swimmer so we’re gonna do all the precautions that is takes,” Heathman said.

