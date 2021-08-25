Advertisement

Missouri Water Patrol reports increase in drownings in Troop D this year

By Madison Horner
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Water Patrol says more have drowned this summer statewide and in southwest Missouri compared to recent years.

Sergeant Mike McClure says there have been 16 drownings in 2021 in Troop D. In 2020, there were seven. One mom says her family stays safe by making sure there is always at least one person watching the kids by the water.

“Especially if we’re swimming with a lot of friends and were talking with people, there is always one person, that is like I’m gonna go talk, so you have your eyes on them,” Natalie Martens said.

Natalie Martens says swim lessons are a must for her family.

”Starting early and even getting them used to water and having that confidence is definitely a priority,” Martens said.

Highway Patrol Sgt. McClure says he thinks the number of drownings are increasing because people are seeking more outdoor activities.

”With the hot weather and what we’ve experienced in the last few weeks more people are gravitating towards water ways,” Sgt. Mike McClure said.

McClure says If you’re on a boat wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

”It’s not comfortable we understand that but it is a life saving device,” McClure said.

The second most important thing you can do is to swim with a buddy.

”At the very least telling someone where you are at,” said Sgt. McClure.

He says they’re trying to figure out what happened to many drowning victims statewide because they were swimming alone.

”It goes back to understanding within your group and with yourself what your capabilities are,” McClure said.

Often times swimmers don’t understand their limitations.

”They either fatigue, cramp up, whatever the case may be before they get there on their return swim back and that’s when they find themselves in trouble,” said McClure.

Wendy Heathman says there are three things they keep in mind for their young swimmer.

”Sunscreen, arm floaties, and we make sure there is a life jacket available,” Wendy Heathman said.

She says their kid has not taken swim lessons yet.

”We know he’s not a strong swimmer so we’re gonna do all the precautions that is takes,” Heathman said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
Christian County deputy injured by gunshot during incident south of Ozark, Mo.
Shots fired suspect surrenders in Christian County; deputy hit by gunfire
Courtesy: Osage Beach Police Dept.
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust at Lake of the Ozarks
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
Missouri’s attorney general files class action lawsuit focused against school districts masking
Addison Walker Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
FOUND SAFE: Police locate teenager reported missing from Springfield

Latest News

Police investigate assault on West Walnut in Springfield, Mo.
Police investigating assault at Springfield apartment complex
Heat index well into the triple digits today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One More Really Hot Day
Police investigating assault at Springfield apartment complex
The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the Kansas Expressway exit.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police investigate multiple-car crash on James River Freeway Wednesday afternoon
Christian County man describes how he got caught in shootout with deputies, standoff suspect