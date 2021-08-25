Advertisement

Police investigating assault at Springfield apartment complex

Police investigate assault on West Walnut in Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an assault at an apartment complex in Springfield.

Officers responded to the Cedar Knoll Apartment complex in the 500 block of West Walnut around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the victim suffered severe injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene for several hours. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Stay tuned as this is a developing story.

