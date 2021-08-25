Police investigating assault at Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an assault at an apartment complex in Springfield.

Officers responded to the Cedar Knoll Apartment complex in the 500 block of West Walnut around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the victim suffered severe injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene for several hours. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

